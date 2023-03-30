Indore temple stepwell collapse: 18 rescued, seven still trapped

A total of 18 people have been rescued and seven are still trapped after a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore collapsed on Thursday. The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore collapsed during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, reported PTI citing eyewitnesses.

Police at the site after a stepwell at a temple collapsed.(ANI)

A large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load, according to PTI report.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, police and locals were seen trying to rescue the devotees trapped in the collapsed stepwell.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the incident and instructed local authorities to speed up the rescue operation, according to his office.

“CMO is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. Top officers of Indore Police and district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Some people have also been rescued,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the CM said, “It's an unfortunate incident. A rescue operation is underway. 10 people were rescued safely while nine are trapped and will be rescued. Efforts are underway to rescue other people.”

The administration including police, district administration, and SDRF were present on the spot for the rescue operation and several ambulances were deployed, according to CMO.

(More details awaited)

