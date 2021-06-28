Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maoist carrying 5 lakh reward killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district
india news

Maoist carrying 5 lakh reward killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist exercise in Pordem forest around 12.30 pm, when a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) came under fire from the rebels and had to retaliate.
By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The firing lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Maoists fled the spot, taking cover of the thick vegetation in a forest, located around 400 km from Raipur, Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, said. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

A Maoist, carrying a cash reward of 5 lakh and wanted in connection with nearly 25 criminal cases, was gunned down during an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist exercise in Pordem forest around 12.30 pm, when a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) came under fire from the rebels and had to retaliate.

“The firing lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Maoists fled the spot, taking cover of the thick vegetation in a forest, located around 400 km from Raipur,” he added.

During a search of the area, the security personnel recovered the body of a Maoist, later identified as Santosh Markam, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) , said the SP, adding that a pistol and some daily use items have also been recovered from his possession. “He was carrying a cash reward of 5 lakh on his head, and has around 25 criminal cases registered against him,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP