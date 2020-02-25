e-paper
Maoist from Chhattisgarh with Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders

Kamlu Beti, area committee secretary of Kangerghati Area Committee under Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee surrendered before DIG (SW Range) Shafeeen Ahmed. Beti had joined the Maoists in 2007 in Darva division.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A hardcore Maoist cadre from Chhattisgarh who was allegedly involved in several cases of arson and killing in Malkangiri district and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, on Tuesday surrendered himself before police.

Kamlu Beti, area committee secretary of Kangerghati Area Committee under Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee surrendered before DIG (SW Range) Shafeeen Ahmed. Beti had joined the Maoists in 2007 in Darva division.

This is the third such surrender of Maoists in Malkangiri district in last two months. Last month, a hardcore woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head surrendered before police in Malkangiri. Last week, another Maoist with Rs 4 lakh reward on his head had surrendered too.

The surrender came on the day the body of a Bengali businessman was found in Swabhiman Anchala area of Malkangiri. Sadanand Bepari, the businessman of Jodambo panchayat was shot dead by suspected Maoists on Sunday noon near Panasput market over accusations that he was a police informer.

DIG Ahmed said Beti joined after being disappointed with the behavior of senior Maoist leader Sanju (DCM) of Kanger Ghati Area Committee and regional feelings among Telugu and other cadres.”He got disillusioned with the party leaders after realizing that they are doing nothing for the development of the villagers of Tulsi Reserve Forest area. The Maoists are mostly led by Telugu speaking leaders like R.K, Uday, Krishna, Chalapati, Aruna etc. and their cadres are mostly from Chhattisgarh who are mostly innocent tribals who do not have any idea of what is happening around them. As a result, these Maoists do not have any sense of belongingness towards the people of Malkangiri nor Odisha,” he said.

The DIG said Maoists want to make the villagers of Panasput-Jantri area to fight with the people from Jodambo, Janturayi area. “They can only exploit the people. However, police will always stands with the people. We will give security to the people and the villages. Maoists will pay the price in near future for killing innocent villagers. We will continue with the anti-Maoists operations as well as keep on helping people,” he said.

