Maoist with 5 lakh bounty among 2 killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 11, 2025 08:47 PM IST

This comes a day after additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast

Raipur: Two Maoists, including a local organisation squad (LOS) commander carrying a 5 lakh bounty, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Pusgunna area of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The operation started around 2 pm. After the gunbattle stopped, security personnel recovered the bodies of two Maoists, including a woman. (Representative photo)

This comes a day after additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, which was allegedly planted by Maoists in the Konta area.

The Kukanar police and the district reserve guard (DRG) launched a joint search operation on Tuesday, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Pusgunna forests, said a statement issued by the Bastar Police.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh : Senior police officer killed in IED blast in Sukma , 3 others injured

The operation started around 2 pm. After the gunbattle stopped, security personnel recovered the bodies of two Maoists, including a woman. “Among the deceased was Baman, the LOS commander of Pedaras, carrying a reward of 5 lakh on his head. The identity of the female Maoist is yet to be confirmed,” inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderraj P said.

The security forces also recovered one INSAS rifle, a 12-bore firearm, along with ammunition and explosive material from the site.

“Additional teams have been deployed in the surrounding dense forests to track fleeing Maoists. Intensive search operations are ongoing,” a senior officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
