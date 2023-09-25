Maoists attack railway construction site in Jharkhand, burn down several vehicles
The incident took place near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand.
Maoists on Monday attacked a third railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire. The incident took place on an over-bridge on Chhati river situated in Ranchi's McCluskieganj.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates)
