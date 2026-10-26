Mapping Cyclone Arnab’s trail: From Andhra to UP, IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 30

The impending cyclonic storm "Arnab" is likely to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pedestrians holding umbrellas amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab in Patna on Saturday. (Representative Image/ANI)

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as the cyclone approaches, news agency ANI reported. Follow live updates on Cyclone Arnab here.

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Meanwhile, transport, port and shipping operations are reportedly expected to face disruptions, particularly from Tuesday evening and on Wednesday.

Rainfall forecast: State-wise breakdown | CHECK

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: October 27 and 28

Odisha: October 28

Chhattisgarh: October 28 and 29

East Uttar Pradesh: October 29

Deep Dive Which states are forecast to receive heavy or extremely heavy rain from Cyclone Arnab, and when? The IMD forecast isolated extremely heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27–28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28–29, and east Uttar Pradesh on October 29. Heavy to very heavy rain is also forecast in parts of Odisha, Vidarbha, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh through October 30. Where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall, and how strong could its winds be? The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, around October 28. The IMD forecast winds of 115–125 km/h, with gusts up to 140 km/h. What precautions are authorities taking ahead of Cyclone Arnab? Andhra Pradesh has identified around 5.7 lakh people in vulnerable areas who may need evacuation, and fishing boats have been told to return to shore. Odisha is preparing cyclone shelters and has announced school and college closures in five districts.

Also Read | Satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab moving towards Andhra as storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal ahead of October 28 landfall

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:

Odisha: October 27 and 29

Vidarbha and Telangana: October 28

Jharkhand: October 29

Bihar: October 29 and 30

East Uttar Pradesh: October 30

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh; evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon 'Likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast'- What IMD said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh; evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon 'Likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast'- What IMD said {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters, director, IMD Bhubaneswar Manorama Mohanty said, "Cyclone Arnab, over the east-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on October 26 and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27, 2026."

"It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, with winds of 115–125 km/h, gusting to 140 km/h. Odisha may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from the evening of October 27, particularly in Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput," the official added.

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Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall off Andhra Pradesh coast

Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28, intensifying into a 'severe cyclonic storm', the IMD said.

Preparations in Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the authorities to remain on high alert and ensure maximum preparedness at every level to minimise the impact of the cyclone, ANI further reported.

Preparations in Odisha:

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government had reviewed the possible impact of the cyclone and assigned specific responsibilities to departments to ensure preparedness, the report added.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has deployed 45 Personnel in three teams for cyclone preparedness amid red alert ahead of Cyclone Arnab.

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(with inputs from ANI)