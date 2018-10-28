Marathon in Jaipur to encourage people to vote in upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections

With an aim to encourage people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, authorities in Jaipur organised a marathon “Let’s Vote Jaipur” on Sunday.

A five-km half marathon was organised from Ramniwas Bagh to Gandhi Circle and a 10-km marathon was organised from Ramniwas Bagh to MNIT. Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar said the objective was to promote fitness along with raising awareness among people to strengthen the democracy by voting in the upcoming polls.

Kumar urged eligible voters to get their names added in the electoral rolls. He said those who have completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2018 can also get their names added till November 9, which is the last date of filing nomination papers.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 18:09 IST