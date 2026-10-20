Marco Rubio briefed on 26/11 attacks by Taj security chief who was present during 2008 attacks

Rubio and Jaishankar discuss energy security, defence cooperation
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Before his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the terror attacks, including six American citizens.
"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership," Rubio said on X.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Rubio and Jaishankar had "productive discussions" on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies and trade, as "we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership." Gor was also present at the meeting.
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Deep Dive
Who briefed Marco Rubio on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?
Sunil Kudyadi briefed the US secretary of state. Kudyadi is the Taj Hotel’s Associate Vice President of Security and Safety and Head of Security.
Was Sunil Kudyadi at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the 26/11 attacks?
Yes. Kudyadi was present at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai when the 2008 attacks took place.
When and where was Marco Rubio briefed on the 26/11 attacks?
Rubio was briefed at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday.
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Marco Rubio briefed on 26/11 attacks by Taj security chief who was present during 2008 attacks
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