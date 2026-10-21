Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio to visit Jamnagar refinery today, trip to focus on global energy security
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit India’s largest oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, today. The visit comes a day after he met external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai and urged India to increase its purchases of American energy.
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit the Reliance Industries-owned Jamnagar Refinery in Gujarat on Wednesday, with a focus on global energy security. The US is looking to ask Reliance Industries to refine more Venezuelan crude as America seeks to bring additional supplies to a market rattled by the Iran conflict, reported Bloomberg....Read More
The refinery is the largest in the country, with an installed capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day.
Rubio is on a two-day visit to India. On the first day of his visit, October 20, he met India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The two reviewed bilateral cooperation, focusing on energy and defence, as Rubio urged India to increase energy trade with the US and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.
This is Rubio’s second visit to India in less than five months, and he is accompanied by a large business delegation.
Following the meeting, Jaishankar said in a social media post that the two sides discussed ways to further advance their ties, with a focus on “trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties”. They also exchanged views on regional developments.
According to a readout issued by the US State Department spokesperson, Rubio urged India to increase its purchases of American energy, technologies, and military and nuclear equipment.
Rubio “reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India’s supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand,” the readout said.
He also commended progress in bilateral defence and civil nuclear cooperation and “advocated for the increased purchase of US technologies and systems, which can enhance the security and prosperity of both our countries”.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:55:11 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio on what role India plays in meeting world's energy demand
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On being asked what role India can play in meeting the world's energy demand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "... India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do. They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves. So, all these are positive things. I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help. So, that's one of the things we'll talk about. With India, we've talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They're willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of sanctions and so forth that we'll have to work through..."— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls India a “refining superpower”, saying it can help meet global energy demand by processing more Venezuelan crude.
Rubio said India has the capability to refine heavy crude and holds existing oil concessions in Venezuela that could boost production. He added that New Delhi appears willing to increase processing, though sanctions-related hurdles may need to be addressed.
- 21 Oct 2026, 09:22:20 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio explains whe he is visiting India second time in four months
VIDEO | Mumbai: At Freedom 250 reception, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) says, "We had members of the media there, obviously, and they were asking somebody asked the question, 'why are you back in India after just 4 months?' And I said, well, number one, it happens to be the most populous nation on Earth. It happens to be the oldest democracy on Earth. It happens to be such a strong geopolitical partner of the United States. But here's where I ended by saying is, I actually think we don't come enough. I actually think we don't come enough. And it's not just for the parties. Because if you think about the story and the history of the 21st century, it's being written in this region, and it's being written right now. One day, someone will write a book about the history of the 21st century, and there will be a chapter in the about other regions in the world, but the 21st century will be defined, for better and for worse, by what happens in this region. We know that, we can sense it, we can feel it." (Source: US Department of State YT) #MarcoRubio— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he believes American officials should visit India more frequently, describing the region as crucial to shaping the 21st century.
Responding to a question about why he was visiting India for the second time in four months, Rubio cited the country’s population, democratic tradition and strong geopolitical partnership with the US.
“I actually think we don’t come enough,” he said, adding that the region would play a defining role in shaping the course of the 21st century.
“One day, someone will write a book about the history of the 21st century, and there will be a chapter about other regions in the world, but the 21st century will be defined, for better and for worse, by what happens in this region,” Rubio said.
“We know that, we can sense it, we can feel it,” he added.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:05:25 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Why is Rubio visiting Jamnagar?
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio’s visit to the Jamnagar refinery comes as Washington urges India to diversify its energy imports away from Russia and seeks markets for increased Venezuelan oil production.
Rubio said on Tuesday that he would discuss expanding the processing of Venezuelan oil with Reliance Industries. He added that India could help boost global oil supplies as Venezuela’s crude production rises, describing India as a “refining superpower”.
“They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They’ve done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it’s something they can do,” Rubio told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.
“Energy is related to national security. You know, countries fight wars over energy, as an example. Economies collapse over lack of energy. So we’re going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capability, so it makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it,” Rubio said.
-AP
- 21 Oct 2026, 08:56:33 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Trump says India-US trade deal is ‘pretty close’
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: United States President Donald Trump has said that New Delhi and Washington are “pretty close” to finalising a trade deal, even as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in India on a three-day official visit.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 08:38:43 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: All about Rubio-Jaishankar meeting yesterday
On October 20, India and the US reviewed their bilateral cooperation, with the focus on energy and defence, as US secretary of state Marco Rubio urged India to increase energy trade and step up purchases of American technologies and systems.
Read more here
- 21 Oct 2026, 08:08:37 AM IST
Marco Rubio India visit LIVE updates: Rubio to be in Jamnagar today
Rubio is scheduled to visit Reliance’s Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat on Wednesday. The US is looking to persuade India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to refine more Venezuelan crude as Washington seeks to bring additional supplies to a market rattled by the Iran conflict.
The possibility will be discussed with Reliance when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his team, Rubio told reporters on Tuesday, shortly after arriving in Mumbai for a three-day trip, Bloomberg reported.
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