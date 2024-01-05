Marine commandos onboard hijacked ship MV Lila, begin ‘sanitisation’: Navy

New Delhi: India's elite marine commandos have boarded the hijacked Liberian ship MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Friday, adding they have commenced what it called ‘sanitisation’. INS Chennai, a Kolkata class destroyer, is moored at a jetty in Mumbai. (File photo)(AP)

"The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the sanitisation," it said.

The Navy said in a statement that INS Chennai, diverted from her anti-piracy patrol, had intercepted the ship on January 5.

"MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos," it added.

The Indian Navy said it gave a swift response to the hijacking attempt of the vessel, which had an Indian crew.

According to reports, India responded after armed hijackers boarded the Liberian-flagged merchant ship.

The cargo ship had reported the event to the UK Maritime Trade Operations on Thursday evening.

The Navy launched a maritime patrol aircraft and diverted INS Chennai to deal with the situation.

According to reports, the ship had reported five-six armed assailants who boarded 460 nautical miles east of Eyl in Somalia.

HT has exclusively reported that the bulk carrier, which was transporting cargo from Brazil to Bahrain, was intercepted by the Marcos. The crew, which has hiding in a strong room, has come out of the safe house. No pirates have been found as of now. The operation is underway.

India currently has deployed four destroyers -- INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Mormugao and INS Chennai -- as well as Talwar-class frigates and missile boats in Arabian sea to ensure maritime security.