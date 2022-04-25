Mask mandatory rule is back: States, UTs which made it compulsory

Karnataka and Chandigarh on Monday became the latest addition to the list of states and union territories which have brought back the rule of mandatory mask-wearing in public places amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. The Karnataka government said on Monday masks should be worn compulsorily in all public places, in workplaces and during transport. It also made spitting in public places a punishable offence with a fine. The government advised people to maintain social distancing in public places.

The Chandigarh administration also made wearing face masks mandatory in “closed environments” like schools, colleges and other educational institutions, offices and cinema halls and buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and all types of indoor gatherings. The administration added that a fine of ₹500 will be imposed for those who don’t wear masks.

Other states/UTs which reimposed mask mandate

Delhi: Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced that it brought back the mask-mandate rule in public places amid a rise in daily Covid-19 cases. Violators will have to pay ₹500 fine.

The government said the fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

As the order did not mention whether people travelling in hired cabs and taxis are required to wear masks, a senior government official told news agency PTI that they are not exempted.

Haryana: In Haryana, the mandatory mask-wearing rule has been issued for Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. Health minister Anil Vij said last week that each person has to wear a face mask while being in public places and at the workplace.

Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government instructed people to wear masks in crowded places including closed environments (buses, trains, cinema halls, shopping malls, etc.)

Telangana: After dropping the rule earlier in April, the state government made it mandatory again to wear face masks. A fine of ₹1,000 will be charged in case of violation.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital city of Lucknow and six NCR districts- Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat.

2,541 new Covid-19 cases reported in India

India on Monday saw a slight drop in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,541 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 4,30,60,086. Even though the cases on Monday have been less than that on Sunday, they were above the 2,500-mark for the third consecutive day.

