Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi
‘Mass resignations have no value’: Bengal govt, doctors showdown continues over RG Kar murder case

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2024 04:21 PM IST

The West Bengal govt said that the mass resignations of the doctors amid the RG Kar rape case row have “no legal value,” as medics continue their protests.

The West Bengal government on Saturday said that the mass resignations of the doctors over the Kolkata rape-murder case have “no legal value”, saying that the letters received by the chief minister's office have no mention of the mass resignations as a point of reference, reported ANI.

People come to support junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
People come to support junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

This comes as the medics continue their hunger strike, demanding justice for the junior doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College.

While speaking at a press conference, chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “There has been confusion recently regarding the so-called resignation of senior doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals. We have been receiving certain letters which do refer to mass resignation as a point of reference.”

“Certain pages without any mention of the subject have been annexed to such letters. Those annexed subjectless papers do indeed contain some signatures without the designations mentioned. These mass resignations, as they are being described, actually have no legal value...This kind of generic letter has no legal standing,” he added.

A group of junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death here for the past seven days, demanding justice for their murdered colleague at the RG Kar hospital. The doctors have blamed the West Bengal government for allegedly delaying justice and not taking proper security measures to ensure the safety of health workers while at work.

Read more: Bengal medics’ stir over RG Kar rape-murder intensifies; more doctors resign

The condition of the fasting doctors have worsened, with fellow medics saying their health parameters are "declining." They have been on hunger strike since October 5.

Two of the fasting junior doctors also alleged that the Kolkata Police has been exerting pressure on their family members to persuade them to withdraw from their hunger strike.

The ongoing agitation also prompted the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to warn of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm comes to the protesting junior doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged CM Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the situation and take action before the situation worsens.

Meanwhile, 38 doctors of Arambagh Medical College and Hospital decided to go for mass resignations to express solidarity with their junior counterparts, an official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)


© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, October 12, 2024
