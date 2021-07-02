Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive fire breaks out in forest at Jammu's Rajouri, firefighting ops on
Massive fire breaks out in forest at Jammu's Rajouri, firefighting ops on

Preliminary visuals showed clouds of smoke billowing from the Kuldabbi area, where the fire was reported.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:04 AM IST
A massive forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday, officials said adding that firefighting operations are underway. Preliminary visuals showed clouds of smoke billowing from the Kuldabbi area, where the fire was reported.

Sunderbani's forest range officer Rakesh Verma confirmed that the fire has been controlled from one side. "Damage will be assessed once the fire is controlled. Our teams, along with villagers, are trying to douse the flames. It has been controlled from one side," Verma said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

