‘Matter of pride for us in India’: Sonia Gandhi wishes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM

Former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her greetings to Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, saying she was “delighted” at the Indian-origin Tory leader’s elevation. “It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India,” Gandhi said to the UK PM, who is the first person of colour to rise to the ranks.

“Indo-British relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure,” Gandhi wrote in her letter.

The Congress leader's message came on a day when she handed over her position as the party president to the newly elected Mallikarjun Kharge.

Several other Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had extended their wishes for Sunak. Modi congratulated the UK PM on Twitter and said that he looked forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called Sunak's feat “extraordinary”, while adding that “Britain has outgrown their racism” and hitting out at the Modi-led BJP government in India for not giving enough representation to the minority communities in the country.

Britain's Conservative Party Monday chose Sunak as their leader – making him the first Asian, Indian-origin and Hindu Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak held his first cabinet meeting with his new set of ministers on Wednesday.