Mauritian PM thanks India’s ‘generous donation’ amid Covid-19 crisis

“This high mark of goodwill underscores, once again, the close bonds between Mauritius and India,” PM Pravind Jugnauth tweeted out.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India has sent crates of medical supplies to hundreds of countries in the past two weeks.
Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, on Thursday thanked India for the medical supplies that the country received on Wednesday.

PM Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “generous donation of medical supplies” amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I am very thankful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for the generous donation of medical supplies from the Government of India which reached Mauritius yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, by a special flight of Air India,” Jugnauth tweeted out on Thursday.

“This high mark of goodwill underscores, once again, the close bonds between Mauritius and India,” his tweet read.

India has sent crates of medical supplies to hundreds of countries in the past two weeks.

A top government official told Hindustan Times that India is supplying nearly 85 million hydroxychloroquine tablets and close to 500 million paracetamol tablets to the 108 countries.  

The HCQ tablets were sent as gifts to Mauritius and Seychelles on special Indian Air Force planes on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led UK government on Wednesday thanked New Delhi for approving the export of nearly 3 million packets of paracetamol to ease shortage and supply gaps of the drug in the United Kingdom amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the US received a large consignment of the antimalarial drug, which President Donald Trump has promoted as a potential “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump thanked New Delhi and tweeted out in his support.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” Trump had tweeted.   

