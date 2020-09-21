e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maximum good for farmers, says PM Modi on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees

Maximum good for farmers, says PM Modi on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees

Accusing the opposition of misleading the farmers about new agricultural reforms, PM Modi said that some people were creating a hue and cry over it as they saw their interests getting hampered in the Centre’s move to empower the farmers.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
Dismissing the opposition’s claim that the farmers’ interest would be compromised in the wake of reforms, PM Modi clarified that ownership of land would not be impacted due to their direct access to big players in the farm sector.
Dismissing the opposition’s claim that the farmers’ interest would be compromised in the wake of reforms, PM Modi clarified that ownership of land would not be impacted due to their direct access to big players in the farm sector.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that the system of minimum support price (MSP) and procurement of foodgrains would continue under the latest farm sector reforms that seek to liberalise agricultural markets. NDA alliance partner and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar backed the reforms amid opposition protest.

“I want to assure farmers that minimum support price, government procurement of their produce will continue,” said PM Modi.

The PM’s assertion followed launching of work on nine national highway (NH) projects in Bihar and the ambitious project to link up villages with optical fibre network to ensure high-speed internet facility through video conferencing from Delhi.

Accusing the opposition of misleading the farmers about new agricultural reforms, PM Modi said that some people were creating a hue and cry over it as they saw their interests getting hampered in the Centre’s move to empower the farmers.

“Agricultural mandis will not be closed. Instead the new reform would allow farmers to reap maximum benefits by selling their products at whichever market they find the best for their produce,” underlined the PM.

Dismissing the opposition’s claim that the farmers’ interest would be compromised in the wake of reforms, PM Modi clarified that ownership of land would not be impacted due to their direct access to big players in the farm sector. Rather, those engaged in contract farming would be accountable for protection of ownership to farmers, arrange modern technological intervention and cater to other needs of the farmers, he said.

The opposition parties have been protesting over the new reforms initiated by the passage of two farm sector legislation in Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a series of tweets, alleged that the Centre was working under a design to enslave farmers to capitalists.

The PM laid the foundation stone of three four-lane bridges, two on Ganga and one on Kosi, and widening of six stretches of the national highway (NH) being executed at the cost of Rs 14,258 crore. As many 45,945 villages of the state will be connected through optical fibre internet service under the project that was launched today.

In a string of events earlier this month, the PM had laid foundation stone or inaugurated schemes worth more than Rs 1,700 crore in Bihar ahead of the assembly election.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar lauded the PM for introducing the farm sector reforms, saying that he had in 2006 abolished the agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) Act, which was in no way in favour of the farmers.

“People of Bihar are unfazed by the campaign launched by the opposition. Rather, they are happy to see the developments being executed in Bihar under the leadership of PM Modi,” said the CM, adding that people of the state would give a befitting reply to the undignified acts resorted to by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

tags
top news
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In