e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mayawati again seeks withdrawal of new farm laws

Mayawati again seeks withdrawal of new farm laws

Mayawati took to Twitter to demand that the Centre should drop its “stubborn attitude” towards the farmers’ demands

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow, Hindustan Times
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday reiterated her demand that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm reform laws that have triggered protests by farmers.

Mayawati took to Twitter to demand that the Centre should drop its “stubborn attitude” towards the farmers’ demands. The BSP chief had earlier backed the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ groups.

“The government at the Centre should not adopt a stubborn attitude towards the farmers who are agitated over the three farm laws. It should instead adopt a sympathetic approach towards them by accepting all their demands, including recalling the farm laws,” Mayawati tweeted.

This is the third time in the past 20 days that Mayawati has demanded withdrawing farm laws even as the BJP hit back.

“She is desperate. It is showing. But all her efforts to mislead the farmers won’t have any impact as the country has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly assured that farmers’ interests won’t be compromised,” said UP BJP spokesman Navin Srivastava.

The BSP chief’s latest demand came a day after the Prime Minister reached out to the farmers to allay their major concerns, including one over the minimum support price (MSP). On Thursday, the BJP government also rolled out a major farmer outreach initiative that included an eight-page letter from union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in which he had stated that while the government would continue the process of dialogue with farmers, it would not entertain any Opposition agenda. Modi, too, in his appeal to the farmers, had hit out at the Opposition stand on the issue.

The Yogi Adityanath government, as well as the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, have launched farmers’ meets. On Friday, the government also decided to hold Kisan Samvad Sammelans (dialogue meets with farmers) on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25. These meets would be held via video conference and would include Modi’s appeal.

tags
top news
Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet
Congress to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss way ahead: Leaders after key meet
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
By the time Bengal goes to polls, you’ll be left alone: Shah warns Banerjee
After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala
After victory in local civic body polls, ruling CPI (M) eyes assembly election in Kerala
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
Violence-hit Apple supplier Wistron sacks vice-president who oversees India operations
Violence-hit Apple supplier Wistron sacks vice-president who oversees India operations
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In