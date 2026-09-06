Mayawati alleges CJP Gen-Z movement has been hijacked by political parties

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Gen-Z movement had been hijacked by various political parties.

Mayawati alleged political parties have hijacked the CJP Gen-Z movement and said BSP units should work with officials to address youth demands peacefully.

In a post on X, the BSP chief said there were not just one but numerous such examples in the country, due to which people were feeling that the CJP’s Gen-Z movement—addressing the burning issues of the country’s youth, unemployed, and others—had been hijacked by various political parties, and as a result, the grand dreams that were shown to the youth and students during the Jantar Mantar movement had now become more political than independent, entangled in serious doubts.

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However, the BSP has always had complete sympathy and concern, especially regarding the essential demands of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha. Henceforth, all BSP state units are directed to meet with the relevant officials in their respective states and regions to actively work toward resolving their problems through peaceful means, she said.

In accordance with the BSP’s discipline, party members shall not engage in sit-ins, protests, or movements, and instead preserve the strength and energy of their body, mind, and resources for the elections, so that by forming our own government based on ‘sarvajan hitaya va sarvajan sukhaya’—to realise the dreams of the truly revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the true messiah of crores of Dalits and other marginalized people—a permanent solution can be found to all the sorrows and troubles of Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha, and the entire society, just as has been demonstrated through the four BSP governments in UP, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, if the police had taken timely and appropriate action during the Gen-Z Jantar Mantar movement, a serious incident like the one involving Sanjay Azad would not have occurred; however, now there must be the strictest possible legal action against the accused in this case, or else the BSP will not hold back in such matters either, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, if the police had taken timely and appropriate action during the Gen-Z Jantar Mantar movement, a serious incident like the one involving Sanjay Azad would not have occurred; however, now there must be the strictest possible legal action against the accused in this case, or else the BSP will not hold back in such matters either, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Swatantra Bhardwaj, 21, and others allegedly attacked a man named Sanjay Azad, 38, who had accompanied his 14-year-old daughter to the protest on June 23. Azad, a Dalit person, suffered severe injuries to his head but an FIR was lodged the same day at Parliament Street police station only under BNS sections 115(2) (causing simple hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint). Bhardwaj has been arrested.

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