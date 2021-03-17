Home / India News / Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19
Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19

Mayawati recently announced that her party will contest 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own, ending speculations of a possible tie-up with the BJP.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi, Sep 29 (ANI): BSP Chief Mayawati addresses during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Mayawati welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene a meeting of chief ministers to discuss the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. She also demanded that the poor and the middle class get free vaccination and the drive’s pace is quickened.

“Considering fresh outbreak of cases, the initiative by the PM is a welcome one. I will also reiterate the need to ensure that the poor and the middle class are vaccinated free of cost,” she tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

At present, the Covid vaccine is being given free of cost at government hospitals, while it’s price has been fixed at 250 per shot for private healthcare centres identified for the purpose.

Mayawati recently announced that her party will contest 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on its own, ending speculations of a possible tie-up with the BJP. Several of her party leaders have joined the Samajwadi Party in the past few months.

Mayawati got vaccinated at Lucknow’s TS Misra Medical College and Hospital at Amausi on Saturday. Her second shot of Covishield is due on April 9, said hospital’s nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Sudhanshu Tiwari. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive committee meeting, had urged the party cadres to encourage people to get vaccinated and said that his government was providing the vaccine free of cost.

