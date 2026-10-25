An MBBS student was found dead on the hostel lawn at Dr Sonelal Patel Medical College in Pratapgarh on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the student's body was found on the lawn around 8 am, news agency PTI reported.
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The 24-year-old was a student of the 2024 batch and shared a hostel room with two other students, the police official said.
The room was locked from the inside when her roommate returned around 8.30 pm. When repeated knocks and calls went unanswered, other students gathered outside and looked through the ventilator, where they spotted her hanging inside.
They informed the college administration, following which police arrived and forced open the door. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
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(with inputs from PTI)
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Home/India News/MBBS student, 24, found dead on hostel lawn in Pratapgarh, probe underway
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