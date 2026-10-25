MBBS student, 24, found dead on hostel lawn in Pratapgarh, probe underway

An MBBS student was found dead on the hostel lawn at Dr Sonelal Patel Medical College in Pratapgarh on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the student's body was found on the lawn around 8 am, news agency PTI reported.

Police and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information and collected evidence. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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The 24-year-old was a student of the 2024 batch and shared a hostel room with two other students, the police official said.

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Police investigation underway

A forensic team and police reached the spot upon receiving information about the matter. Subsequently, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to officials cited by PTI, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death. Meanwhile, authorities are also questioning the students.

Also Read | MBBS student’s body found in hostel room of Muz’nagar medical college

MBBS student’s body found in hostel room of Muzaffarnagar medical college

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident from Muzaffarnagar Medical College, a 23-year-old MBBS final-year student was found dead in her hostel room on Monday, as HT reported previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident from Muzaffarnagar Medical College, a 23-year-old MBBS final-year student was found dead in her hostel room on Monday, as HT reported previously. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place on the medical college campus in the Mansurpur police station area.

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The room was locked from the inside when her roommate returned around 8.30 pm. When repeated knocks and calls went unanswered, other students gathered outside and looked through the ventilator, where they spotted her hanging inside.

They informed the college administration, following which police arrived and forced open the door. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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(with inputs from PTI)

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