Hyderabad engineering student killed, 14 others injured after lighting arch stand collapses during college dandiya event

A woman student was killed while 14 others were injured after an arch collapsed during the Dandiyaprogramme at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, on the outskirts of Telangana's Hyderabad. There were more than 600 people present at the time of the incident. The deceased, identified as a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, Sona Narayan Das. (representative/HT)

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 7:30 pm when an arch erected and decorated with lighting suddenly came down due to strong winds, news agency PTI reported citing police.

The deceased, identified as a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, Sona Narayan Das, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Sona’s sister, Meena Narayan Das, was also injured, local media outlets reported.