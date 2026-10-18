Hyderabad engineering student killed, 14 others injured after lighting arch stand collapses during college dandiya event
CM Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and ordered advanced medical care to the injured.
A woman student was killed while 14 others were injured after an arch collapsed during the Dandiyaprogramme at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul, on the outskirts of Telangana's Hyderabad. There were more than 600 people present at the time of the incident.
The incident occurred on Saturday at around 7:30 pm when an arch erected and decorated with lighting suddenly came down due to strong winds, news agency PTI reported citing police.
The deceased, identified as a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, Sona Narayan Das, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Sona’s sister, Meena Narayan Das, was also injured, local media outlets reported.
Deep Dive
The 14 students injured in the incident were out of danger.
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CM Reddy conveys condolences, assures strict action
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the family of the woman and ordered advanced medical care to the injured, as per a government release. The CM further assured strict action against those responsible for the incident.
Kolkata pandal stampede kills 19
At least 19 people were killed while 25 others were injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said, adding that the state government will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court to probe the case.
The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm at Chor Bagan, a popular Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata, as crowds pushed through a narrow bylane on Saptami, the seventh day of the festival. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery. Follow latest updates related to the stampede here.
Located less than 2 km from Howrah Bridge, Chor Bagan is among Kolkata’s oldest Durga Puja pandals. Eyewitnesses said people seeking shelter from the rain rushed towards the venue through the narrow lane. Within seconds, several people slipped and fell on top of one another, triggering a chain reaction.
ALSO READ: 'Swelling crowd, situation worsened by rain': What we know so far about Kolkata pandal stampede
Police have detained “some people”, including members of the club that organised the puja, the private security agency and those responsible for managing the crowd at the pandal, Adhikari said. A police officer said 12 people have been detained so far, news agency PTI reported.
(with agency inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More