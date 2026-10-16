Karishma Tanna dances to Aaj Ki Raat, performs Garba at Hyderabad event just two months after giving birth to son: ‘This mommy has dreams too’
Karishma Tanna performed Garba and Bollywood songs at an event in Hyderabad just over two months after welcoming her son.
Actor Karishma Tanna welcomed her baby boy with husband Varun Bangera in July this year. Now, just over two months postpartum, the actor has returned to the stage to perform Garba at an event in Hyderabad. She shared a glimpse of her performance and opened up about balancing motherhood with her passion for dancing.
Karishma Tanna returns to stage two months after welcoming baby
Karishma took to Instagram to share a video of her performance. She performed Garba at the Agra Dandiya Utsav 2026 in Hyderabad and also danced to Bollywood songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Kamariya and Bijuria. The audience could be seen cheering and hooting for her as she performed on stage. Along with the video, she penned a note that read, "After a year, I danced garba again... and my heart felt right at home. I'm Just over two months postpartum, I'm still healing, I am still few kgs heavy, still finding my rhythm."
She went on to talk about balancing work and motherhood, writing, "But this Mommy has dreams, too. happiest with my family, and there's a happiness I find on stage that's always been a part of me. I'm learning to make room for both, one day at a time. To work, to dance, to feel so much love from an audience... what a blessing!!! Hyderabad, you filled my heart. Here's to many more nights of doing what I love, with the people I love cheering me on."
One fan who witnessed her live performance wrote, "Watching Karishma Tanna perform live, right in front of my eyes, and making eye contact with her felt like a dream! Her absolutely stunning beauty and two power-packed performances made my day. Not everyone gets to experience moments like these, and I truly feel blessed and lucky to witness her live."
Another commented, "I was there at that show, which was yesterday in Hyderabad,& your performance was power-packed. just loved it." A third comment read, "Two months postpartum and to be able to do this is, true inspiration."
About Karishma Tanna’s personal life
Karishma Tanna is married to Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai attended by close friends and family. They welcomed a baby boy on July 29, 2026, on the occasion of Guru Purnima. They later revealed their son’s name as Ved Tanna Bangera, describing it as a name that signifies sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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