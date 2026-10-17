Kolkata pandal stampede: Mamata Banerjee expresses 'shock and grief', TMC alleges poor crowd management

The TMC, in a post on X, following the tragic incident, wrote, "No police, no civic volunteers, no ambulances, no crowd management! This is what local residents are stating in the wake of the tragic stampede at Chorebagan Puja Pandal."

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock on Saturday over a tragic Kolkata stampede in which at least 17 people lost their lives. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged poor crowd management and a lack of police presence after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal.

What did Mamata Banerjee and the TMC say about the Kolkata stampede?

What did Mamata Banerjee and the TMC say about the Kolkata stampede?

What led to the stampede at the Kolkata puja pandal?

What led to the stampede at the Kolkata puja pandal?

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata?

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata?

Targeting the ruling BJP and the police, the party said, "@KolkataPolice and the @BJP4Bengal administration must answer for these grave lapses. Public safety cannot be treated so casually. As the death toll rises, who will take responsibility? Will @SuvenduWB accept accountability and resign?"

"On the very day @AmitShah arrives, Bengal is confronted with this heartbreaking tragedy. Shameful state of affairs," it added.

Also Read | 17 dead after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; CM Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital

'Little to no police presence to control the crowd': TMC In another X post, the TMC stated that eyewitnesses and local residents reported little to no police presence for crowd control at the Chorebagan Puja Pandal.

It said, "@KolkataPolice, WHERE WAS THE SECURITY AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE WHEN PEOPLE NEEDED YOU MOST?"

"Eyewitnesses and local residents allege that there was little to no police presence to control the crowd at Chorebagan Puja Pandal. In the aftermath of the stampede, it was ordinary citizens who stepped in to rescue the injured, the party added.

It further said, "How many more lives must be put at risk before the @BJP4Bengal administration answers for these failures? Why does public safety take a back seat while VIP arrangements receive priority?"

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock Former West Bengal CM Banerjee posted on X wishing a speedy recovery of the injured individuals in the stampede.

The TMC chief said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal."

"I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she added.

Also Read | 'Swelling crowd, situation worsened by rain': What we know so far about Kolkata pandal stampede

What happened? The incident occurred at around 7:40 pm, and the pandal has now been closed to visitors, news agency ANI reported, citing Kolkata Police.

"Today at around 7:40 pm, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment," the police said.