MBBS student’s body found hanging in hostel room of Muz’nagar medical college

MEERUT The body of a 23-year-old MBBS final-year student was found hanging in her hostel room at Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Monday night, with police investigating whether a dispute with a friend may have preceded her death, officials said. The incident took place on the medical college campus in the Mansurpur police station area. The room was locked from inside when her roommate returned around 8.30 pm. (Pic for representation)

The student was a resident of Haryana. Both her parents are government teachers, while her brother is also pursuing an MBBS degree.

The incident took place on the medical college campus in the Mansurpur police station area. The room was locked from inside when her roommate returned around 8.30 pm. After repeated knocking on the door and calling out the name, the roommate did not get any response. When other female students gathered outside and looked through the ventilator, the deceased’s body was found hanging inside the room.

The students raised an alarm and informed the college administration. Police arrived at the spot, broke open the door and took the body down before sending it to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Mansurpur station house officer Vipin Tyagi said the victim had gone out earlier in the day and returned to the hostel in the evening. Her roommate was not in the room when she returned.

The victim’s parents rushed to Muzaffarnagar after receiving news of her death. Her mother fainted on seeing the body, while her father broke down in tears.

“If there was any problem, she should have told us. She should not have done this. She has left us with a lifetime of pain,” he said.

Police called a forensic team to examine the room. Officials said no suspicious items were found and no suicide note was recovered during the search. The student’s mobile phone had been seized for examination.

Senior superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Rai said preliminary questioning of the victim’s roommate indicated that she frequently had disputes with a male friend.