MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on accused in Uttam Nagar clash, SC/ST Act invoked

Sources quoted by PTI said that civic authorities reached the locality with bulldozers and demolished "only the illegally constructed parts" of the structure, not the entire house.

According to a PTI report, a senior police officer said that heavy police and paramilitary deployment remained in place to maintain law and order in the area, which has been divided into zones, sectors and sub-sectors.

This comes after the family of the victim had demanded the “ Yogi Adityanath model” of bulldozer action against the accused.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday carried out a demolition drive and razed illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed.

The MCD officials said the action was taken as part of "removing encroachment" built upon the drains.

"Since the monsoon is approaching, we are removing illegal construction built upon the drains in the area as they disturb the water flow. The structure was built on the drain," a senior official from the MCD west zone said.

A relative of the victim had earlier called for justice. He said, "We want the Yogi bulldozer model to be used. Their unauthorised houses should be demolished and all illegal extensions removed.”

The area was cordoned off, and police personnel were deployed during the operation as a bulldozer razed portions of the building. Debris and dust filled the street as the structure was brought down under the supervision of officials. Residents and onlookers gathered nearby as authorities continued the demolition.

The action comes a day after chief minister Rekha Gupta condemned the killing and said Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy against such "heinous criminal and violent acts".

The Uttam Nagar case On March 4, a clash broke out between two families in the JJ Colony area in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after a minor girl was playing with water balloons, one of which allegedly splashed on a Muslim woman. Tarun Kumar, 26, was killed in the clash.

The two families had known each other for the past five decades and got into rows over parking and garbage disposal, among other things, police had said.

Police said they have arrested seven persons, and a minor has also been detained so far in connection with the case. Provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and murder charges have been added to the FIR.