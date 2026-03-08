New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday condemned the killing of a man in a clash in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Holi and said Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy against such "heinous criminal and violent acts". Uttam Nagar clash: Zero tolerance in Delhi against such heinous crimes, says CM Rekha Gupta

In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister said she would personally ensure that the man's family gets justice.

The 26-year-old man, Tarun, was killed in the clash that broke out between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area on March 4. The violence broke out after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from his neighbour's family, according to police.

Tarun's family has alleged that he was attacked with sticks, rods and stones by a group of eight to 10 people.

Gupta said, "The heinous murder of an innocent young man in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the sacred festival of Holi is extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible and has shaken the conscience of the entire society."

"Delhi follows a zero-tolerance policy towards such heinous criminal and violent acts. Such brutality will not be tolerated under any circumstances," she said.

The administration has been given clear and strict directions to ensure that all those involved in this crime are immediately arrested, she added.

"Strict and exemplary action will be taken in this case so that no one ever dares to commit such an inhuman act in Delhi again," Gupta said.

She said the Delhi government stands firmly with the victim's family in this difficult time.

"I will personally ensure that Tarun's family receives every possible support and that justice is delivered. The family has lost their young son and their grief cannot be expressed in words. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give his family the strength to endure this unbearable loss," she said.

According to police, nine people, including a minor, have been apprehended so far in connection with the killing.

