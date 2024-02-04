MEA aware of Pak spy Satendra Siwal's arrest; working with investigating authorities
Feb 04, 2024 03:20 PM IST
Satendra Siwal is an Indian national working at the India's embassy in Moscow. UP ATS arrested him for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI.
The ministry of external affairs said it is aware of the arrest of Satendra Siwal, an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, who was allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. The ministry continues to work with the investigative authorities on the matter, news agencies reported citing sources. The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, in Lucknow. The ATS said Satendra Siwal was involved in anti-India activities passing on confidential information to his ISI handers.
