MEA says Bihar’s interests will be taken care of ahead of renewal of the Farakka Water Treaty

The Union ministry of external affairs has said that any decision on the Ganga Water Treaty, also known as the Farakka Treaty, will be taken keeping in view Bihar’s drinking water needs, said people aware of the details. The assurance comes in the wake of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, demanding that the government should not renew the treaty that was signed in 1996 between India and Bangladesh over the sharing of Ganga Water.

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In response to the demand put forth by Sanjay Jha, Rajya Sabha MP and the national working president of the JDU, Dr S Jaishankar, minister for external affairs, has said the decision on the renewal of the treaty will be taken after considering the state’s potable and industrial needs.

Jha had made a Special Mention of the issue in Parliament during the last monsoon session, pointing out how the treaty adversely impacts Bihar. He said the treaty, which expires on December 12, had adversely affected Bihar’s drinking water supply, agriculture and irrigation and during the lean season, when Bihar itself needs Ganga water, it is released to Bangladesh, leaving the state facing shortages.

In a letter, dated August 28, Jaishankar has said that the Union government fully understands the state’s concerns. The minister informed Jha that inter-ministerial discussions were held under the leadership of the ministry of jal shakti with various stakeholders, including representatives of the Bihar government so that the implementation and the future of the treaty could be examined comprehensively.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the MEA’s letter, Jha said their response was a moment of satisfaction for every citizen of Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the MEA’s letter, Jha said their response was a moment of satisfaction for every citizen of Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

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“From his very first term as chief minister, Nitish Kumar has been raising the issue of fair share of water for Bihar...I am thankful to Dr Jaishankar for his considered response. We sincerely hope that any decision taken by the Government of India on the Ganga Water Treaty will factor in Bihar’s interests fully and fairly. Bihar is not seeking a favour. We are asking only for what our own scientific assessment establishes, so that 13 crore [130 million] people are not left short of drinking water, irrigation and industrial supply for another 30 years,” Jha said.