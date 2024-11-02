MEA says it is in touch with Indians in Israel, necessary advisories issued

Amid tensions in West Asia, the ministry of external affairs on Saturday said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is in constant touch with Indian nationals. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on November 2, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah.(AFP)

At a weekly press briefing, Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that necessary travel advisories had been issued for Indians in Israel to ensure their safety.

"About 20,000-30,000 people of Indian origin live in Israel. Our embassy there is in constant touch with them. We have issued necessary travel advisories and other advisories to ensure their safety," Jaiswal said, according to ANI.

He reiterated that India's stand on the situation in West Asia remains the same as it was on October 26 when Israel carried out precision strikes on military sites in Iran.

India had expressed its concern and had raised a call to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the statement issued by India had said. “The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer…”

Israel vs Iran



On October 26, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets.

This was in response to the barrage of missiles Tehran had fired towards Israel a few ago.

Also Read | How US President Joe Biden pushed Israel to calibrate its strikes on Iran

This was the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran, which hasn't faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its war with Iraq in the 1980s

The Iranian strikes followed a nearly yearlong conflict between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the deaths of senior leadership, and fighting in the Gaza Strip.