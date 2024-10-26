Israel's ‘surgical strikes’ on Iran: What we know so far

Israel conducted airstrikes on various targets in Iran early Saturday, following through on its vow to retaliate for a missile attack three weeks prior, heightening concerns of an all-out war in the Middle East. A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, (Reuters)

Reports indicated multiple explosions in Tehran, suggesting the first wave of strikes. Over an hour later, Israeli Channel 12 reported additional strikes in Shiraz, involving dozens of fighter jets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. (Live Updates)

The Israeli military stated, “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.” They emphasized that Israel had the “right and duty” to respond to Iranian aggression.

This latest round of strikes follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to retaliate after Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1. Iran claimed its attack was in response to Israeli operations targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, a key proxy group that the U.S. designates as a terrorist organization.

The cycle of strikes raises fears of direct conflict between Israel and Iran. While the US and its allies have acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself, they have also worked behind the scenes to prevent an attack that could escalate into a broader war.

US on Israel strikes in Iran

The attacks occurred a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the Middle East, where he sought to broker a cease-fire in Gaza and urged Israel to moderate its response to Iran. The Biden administration had concerns that an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to unacceptable escalation, and that targeting its oil infrastructure might disrupt global energy markets.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the airstrikes and was monitoring the situation. The Israeli government informed the US of its plans ahead of time, but US military forces were not involved.

National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett stated, “We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st.”

In recent weeks, Israel has intensified its campaign against Hezbollah, following the assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike on Beirut, and the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas raided southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing about 1,200 people, kidnapping about 250 more and spurring a war with Israel. The ensuing fighting left more than 42,000 Palestinians dead, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory, who don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.