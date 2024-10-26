India reiterates call for ‘restraint’ after Israeli strikes on Iran

India on Saturday expressed concern over the tensions in Middle East after Israel carried out attacks on Iran.



In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said,"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."



“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added. Israel’s military released a statement on Saturday confirming "precise strikes on military targets in Iran". (Pic used for representation)(REUTERS)

Israeli retaliatory strikes against Tehran's October 1 missile attack

On Saturday, Israel targeted military sites in Iran with the IDF saying that scores of its jets carried out three waves of strikes before dawn against missile factories and other sites.



According to an AP report, Iran claimed its air defences successfully countered the attack but two soldiers were killed and some locations suffered "limited damage".

Tehran's foreign ministry said Iran was "entitled and obligated" to defend itself, but added that it "recognises its responsibilities towards regional peace and security", a more conciliatory statement than after previous bouts of escalation.

Two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters that several high-level meetings were held in Tehran to determine the scope of Iran’s response. One official stated that the damage was “very minimal” and that “several Revolutionary Guard bases inside Tehran and near the capital were targeted as well".



Iranian news sites aired footage of passengers at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, seemingly meant to show there was little impact. Local media had reported blasts over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, AP reported.



“Iran attacked Israel twice, including in locations that endangered civilians, and has paid the price for it,” said Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.