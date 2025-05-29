India urges Canada to not give political space to pro-Khalistan elements

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday urged Canada not to provide any “political space” to extremist pro-Khalistan elements advocating for violence and secession. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for Canada to take action against anti-India Khalistani elements.(PTI)

“Our position has very been very consistent over several months and years now, we've told we've conveyed our security concerns to the Canadian side, and we have also urged them not to give any political space to extremist elements, those who advocate violence and those who talk about secession or talk about separatism," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference.

"I hope that the Canadian side will take due note and will take new action against those who advocate anti-India," he added.

Canada's prime minister, Mark Carney, had also publicly called for improving ties with India, in the light of strained relations between the countries following allegations made by former PM Trudeau's government about India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

EAM Jaishankar interacts with Canadian FM Anita Anand

On May 26, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, marking the first interaction with the Canadian foreign minister since she took office.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the interaction during a press briefing and said, “Our external affairs minister had a telecon with the Canadian counterpart. It happened last week or this week. This was the first call between the two foreign ministers. Earlier, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and our External Affairs Minister also congratulated their counterparts.”

"In its latest conversation, the External Affairs Minister greeted the Canadian Foreign Minister on her new responsibilities, and both leaders had a discussion on the prospects for India-Canada ties going forward," he added.