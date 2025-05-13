'Parast ho jao lekin dhol bajao': MEA's swipe at Pakistan's ‘victory’ claims

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing on Tuesday stated that Pakistan has a habit of claiming victory even after a defeat, in reference to the two countries reaching a ceasefire understanding. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference on Tuesday where he stated that Pakistan had an old habit of claiming victory when they were defeated.(ANI)

Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question, about who had reached out for a peace agreement between India and Pakistan, that Pakistan had reached out due to the devastation inflicted by the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.

He stated, "Claiming victory is an old habit. They did the same in 1971, 1975 and 1999 Kargil War as well. Dhol bajane ka Pakistan ka purana ravaiyya hai. Parast ho jaye lekin dhol bajao [This attitude of sounding the drums of victory is an old tactic used by Pakistan. Get defeated but keep on beating the drums].”

MEA Jaiswal says Pakistan DGMO called for ceasefire

Jaiswal also asked people to look at the satellite images of sites Pakistan had claimed to destroy in India and those that had been destroyed in Pakistan to get a clear answer on who needed the ceasefire more. He stated that this was a new normal for India and they would not let any terrorist action go unanswered.

He stated that in earlier press briefings as well defence spokespersons had made it clear that Pakistan's DGMO had reached out to his Indian counterpart on the morning of May 10 to request the two countries to come to an understanding after Indian strikes had caused several Pakistani targets to fall out of action.

During the press briefing, Jaiswal stated that India would not respond to any nuclear blackmail when it came to dealing with cross-border terrorism due to their ‘zero-tolerance’ policy.

He also clarified that the Indian military's actions under Operation Sindoor had been entirely within the conventional domain and that several foreign nations had also condemned Pakistan and affirmed India's right to respond.