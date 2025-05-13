‘Our targets were…’: What MEA said on Pakistan ‘nuclear leakage’ buzz

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday addressed questions about reports around Pakistan’s nuclear facility in Kirana Hills in context with India's Operation Sindoor military strikes, saying that it was for the Pakistani side to respond to claims being made over it. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, during a weekly briefing on Tuesday.(YouTube/MEA)

In the press briefing on Tuesday, Randhir Jaiswal was asked about social media buzz on ‘nuclear leakage’ in Pakistan after the Indian strikes. Follow India Pakistan news live updates

Jaiswal also reiterated India’s broader policy approach:

“As you know, India has a firm stand that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted, invoking it in conversations with various countries, we've also cautioned that they subscribing to such scenarios would hurt them in their own region.”

Responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks, in which he claimed that the US played a role in preventing a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan that could have claimed millions of lives, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The military action from our side was entirely in the conventional domain... There were some reports, however, that Pakistan National Command Authority will meet on 10th May but this was later denied by them. Pakistan FM has himself denied the nuclear angle on record.”

MEA on when Pakistan changed its position

Randhir Jaiswal, responding to Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar's remarks in an interview to foreign media, said that Pakistan’s terrorism hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other areas were destroyed, and its military strength was significantly weakened by India.

“In the last week, as a result of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has seen its terrorism centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and other places destroyed. Thereafter, its military capabilities were significantly degraded by us and key airbases effectively put out of action. If the Pakistani FM wishes to project these as achievements, he is welcome to do so. Where India is concerned, our stand was clear and consistent from the start. We would target terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan. If the Pakistani military stayed out, there would be no problem. If they fired on us, we would respond suitably. Till the night of 9th May, Pakistan was threatening India with a massive assault. Once their attempt failed on 10th May morning and they received a devastating Indian counter-response, their tune changed and their DGMO eventually reached out to us...”

He highlighted that India maintained a consistent approach throughout, while Pakistan’s posture shifted only after its airbases were struck.

“...In essence, India's position remained the same; Pakistan's position changed on 10th May morning after its airbases were effectively put out of action. All you have to do is to look at who called who to negotiate the terms of the cessation of firing. You all know that satellite pictures are available commercially. I urge you to look at the sites which Pakistan claims to have attacked in India. Contrast it with these sites and places which we successfully targeted and destroyed. That will give you a clear answer. Claiming victory is an old habit...”