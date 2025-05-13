Pakistan reacts to PM Modi's Operation Sindoor speech: 'Hope India will...'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fiery address to the nation on the success of Operation Sindoor launched by Indian armed forces against Pakistani terror infrastructure, the Pakistan government said it “rejects provocative and inflammatory assertions by the Indian PM”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Armed Forces chant 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' during his visit to Adampur Air Base, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Modi on Monday addressed the nation and lauded the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, which destroyed key terror infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists, some of whom were “high-value”. Follow India-Pakistan news LIVE updates

In strong warnings to Pakistan, Modi said India has only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of the country and has not ended it, adding that the ceasefire was first requested by Islamabad.

Modi also said “terror or talk can't go together, terror and trade cannot go hand-in-hand and that water and blood also cannot flow together”.

Pakistan's foreign ministry, reacting to Modi's address, said the country “remains committed to the recent ceasefire understanding, taking necessary steps towards de-escalation, regional stability,” according to Reuters.

“Pakistan rejects provocative and inflammatory assertions by the indian prime minister,” Reuters quoted the country's foreign ministry, which also said that it hopes “India will prioritise regional stability and well-being of its citizens".

Any future aggression will also be met with full resolve, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Narendra Modi on Tuesday also issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying it will bite the dust if it allows even one more terror attack in India. Addressing air force personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab, Modi said, "India is always with peace, but it is always ready to make the enemy bite the dust if it is attacked.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

After four days of an intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached a ceasefire ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

On Monday as well, drones were spotted over Jammu and Punjab shortly after PM Modi's speech, however, after initial alert, the situation remained peaceful at the border areas through the night.

The military confrontation erupted after Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists found to have links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.