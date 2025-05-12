PM Modi hits out at Pakistan: ‘Terror and talks cannot coexist’

In a strong message to Pakistan on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, and water and blood can never flow together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation, Monday, May 12, 2025. (PMO)

“Terror and talks cannot coexist. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood can never flow together,” said Modi in his address to the nation.

He said that the Pakistani Army and the government of Pakistan, by continuing to nurture terrorism, will one day lead to Pakistan's own destruction.

“Today, every terrorist knows the consequences of wiping the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters and daughters. Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Terrorists dared to wipe the sindoor off the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror,” PM Modi said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

All subsequent responses to Pakistani offensives were carried out under the same operation.

The name ‘Sindoor’, symbolising the traditional vermilion worn by married Hindu women, was deeply resonant in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The defining image of the tragedy, a distraught Himanshi Narwal sitting beside the body of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, in the Baisaran meadow near the popular tourist town, captured the nation’s grief and fury.

On Saturday, both countries announced that they had reached an understanding to immediately cease all firing and military actions across land, air, and sea.

Earlier, India took a series of strong retaliatory measures, including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari.