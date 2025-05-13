'Ab koi terror attack hua toh...': PM Modi's stern warning to Pakistan from Adampur air base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday issued strong warning to Pakistan saying it will bite the dust if it allows one more terror attack in India. Addressing air force personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab, Modi said, "India is always with peace, but it is always ready to make the enemy bite the dust if it is attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during his visit to the Adampur Air Base, in Jalandhar on Tuesday.(DPR PMO)

"...Aatank ke aakao ko samajh aa gaya hai ki Bharat ki ore nazar uthane ka ek hi anjaam hoga- tabaahi aur mahavinaash "(the masters of terror have now understood that there is only one outcome of casting an eye towards India — destruction and total annihilation)," Modi said.

Modi added that India will give a befitting reply if Pakistan unleashes terror or any kind of military misadventure.

“We need to always remain alert and prepared. We need to keep reminding the enemy that it is dealing with new India,” Modi said at the air base.

“We have dusted them off. The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army. We gave them a message that there is no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could live peacefully. ‘Hum Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marenge’", Modi asserted.

Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan.

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai" not just a slogan

Modi further said that "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" is not just a slogan but a pledge by the country's soldiers to dedicate their lives for the nation and tales of their valour are etched in history forever after Operation Sindoor.

Addressing air force personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab, Modi said that when "our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'".

"Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, but our soldiers' pledge to dedicate their lives for the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said.

"The tales of your valour will be etched in history forever. I salute our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel," Modi said.

The prime minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.