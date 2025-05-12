Drones sighted over Samba, Jalandhar shortly after PM's address, blackout on

Drones were sighted over Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Punjab's Jalandhar, a development that came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday. View of a blackout in Jammu, in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.(PTI)

Meanwhile, locals also heard 7-8 explosions in Dasuya area of Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Follow India-Pakistan news LIVE updates

An immediate blackout was enforced in the affected areas, and Pathankot, Vaishno Devi Bhawan, as well as the Yatra track.

Visuals from Samba showed red streaks and explosion sounds in the background, with India's air defence getting activated and intercepting the aerial objects.

Jalandhar district collector also issued an urgent message over drone sighting near key army establishment in the city.

"Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “As a precautionary measure lights have been switched off in some areas around Suranassi as there have been reports of some drones sightings. We are verifying them. There is no black out as of now. There is nothing to worry as confirmed by officials of Armed forces. They are on regular vigil as always,” the message read.