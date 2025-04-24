PM Narendra Modi's warning to Pahalgam terrorists in English: 'End of Earth' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed stern action against the perpetrators of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, saying India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth." Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the National Panchayati Raj Day programme, in Madhubani district, Bihar. (PTI)

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, the prime minister switched to English and sent a message to the global community.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” the prime minister said.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech in Bihar

1. Prime Minister Modi said,"Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders have stood with us."

2. Continuing his resolve to fight against terror, the prime minister said,"I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror."

3. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi urged those in attendance to observe a minute-long silence to pay tributes to the victims of the terror attack. “Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22,” he said.

4. "I say this unequivocally: whoever has carried out this attack, and the ones who devised it, will be made to pay beyond their imagination", Modi said.