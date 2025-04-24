J&K Police unveils names of Pahalgam attackers, announces 20 lakh reward

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday revealed the sketches and names of terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The J&K Police released the sketches of the attackers involved in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

The terrorists have been identified as Adil Hussain Thoker (resident of Anantnag), Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai. The police have also announced a ₹20 lakh reward for providing the whereabouts of the absconding terrorists.

Terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

On Wednesday, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the case.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to an HT report, the investigators had identified five terrorists who carried out the deadly attack, including three Pakistani nationals and two residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

A short while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Bihar, said “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist,” and those involved in the terror attack.

“I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi said in Bihar's Madhubani.

High-level meeting at MHA

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was conducted at the Ministry of Home Affairs amid ongoing developments concerning the terror attack.

According to an ANI report, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, and the Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Ravi Sinha were present in the meeting.

