'We have only paused retaliation': PM Modi's big message to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan and has not ended it, adding that the ceasefire was first requested by Islamabad.

Lauding the armed forces over the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said every terrorist now knows what is the result of wiping off the vermilion from the forehead of our sisters and daughters.

“When Pakistan urged and ensured that they would not act, then India also thought about it ... I will repeat ... we have only so far paused our retaliatory action against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan... in the coming days, we will test every step of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted,” PM Modi said. Follow India-Pakistan news LIVE updates

“Terror or talk can't go together, terror and trade cannot go hand-in-hand… water and blood also cannot flow together,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to nation on Monday evening.

PM Modi on Monday delivered an address to nation over India's military action against Pakistan terror infrastructures and the retaliatory measures to Islamabad's drone and missile attack.

This was PM Modi's first address to nation since the Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pakistan would have to eliminate its terror infrastructure to survive.

PM Modi said that any talks with Pakistan would happen only over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi said in his address to nation, Indian Army destroyed headquarters of terrorists and killed more than 100 terrorists in Operation Sindoor.

“Many hideouts belong to terrorists roaming openly in Pakistan… They were plotting against India… India finished them off in one blow… Friends, due to this action of India, Pakistan fell into despair, became furious and in this frustration… Instead of supporting India in its action against terrorists, they started attacking India itself… Our colleges, schools, temples, gurdwaras were made targets…,” PM Modi said.

“Pakistan targeted our military areas... but Pakistan got exposed itself... we hit them in Pakistan's chest... India's drones, missiles hit precisely... the airbases which Pakistan was proud were damaged by India... in three days we destroyed Pakistan beyond their imagination,” PM Modi added.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

After four days of an intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached a ceasefire ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The military confrontation erupted after Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists found to have links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.