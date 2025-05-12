No nuclear blackmail to seene pe war: Top quotes from PM's address on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation about Operation Sindoor and the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:
We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists.
Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country.
On 22 April, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown have shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion.
We have given full freedom to the Indian army to wipe out the terrorists and today every terrorist, every terror organisation has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women.
Operation Sindoor was not just a name, it is a pledge for justice.
On May 7, whole world saw our resolve turn into action.