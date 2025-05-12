Did India strike Pakistan’s nuclear facility at Kirana Hills? IAF responds

Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday confirmed that the Indian armed forces did not target the nuclear facility at Kirana Hills in Pakistan. (L-R) Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI )

Responding to a query during a press conference, Bharti said, “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it… We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.”

There was buzz that satellite imagery showed a strike on the runway of Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha, reportedly connected to underground nuclear storage beneath the Kirana Hills. The base was said to be hit by multiple loitering, penetrating munitions.

India’s retaliatory strikes against Pakistan’s heavy shelling and attempted drone incursions in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as along the western and northern International Border, have inflicted significant damage on Pakistani military infrastructure.

At a joint press briefing on Sunday, Air Marshal AK Bharti presented visual evidence of damage to air defence radars, airfields, and other military installations at multiple locations across Pakistan.

The strikes targeted 11 Pakistani air bases, degrading the country’s military capabilities. Air Marshal Bharti confirmed that air defence radars in Pasrur, Chunian, and Arifwala were among those dismantled during the operations.



