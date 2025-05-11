Who are the ‘high-value terrorists’ killed in Operation Sindoor in Pakistan?

In a joint-press briefing conducted by the Indian military on Sunday evening, Director General of Military Operations Lt. General Rajiv Ghai confirmed the names of high-value targets killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes. Air Marshal AK Bharti, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda attend a press briefing.(REUTERS)

“Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation,” he said. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates

He added that some of the high-value targets killed in the strikes were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.

Affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Yusuf Azhar is the brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. He has handled weapons training for JeM, and was also involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rauf is a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and UN-designated global terrorist. Earlier, he led funeral players for terrorists killed in India's strikes on terror facilities in PoK and Pakistan. He was also reportedly involved in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks and Mumbai train blasts in 2006.

Meanwhile, Mudasir was also allegedly involved in the Pulwama attack, alongwith the other two revealed names. The trio were also involved in the IC-814 hijacking.

The Indian military also informed that the Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and May 10.

What the other side had probably also not reckoned with was the speedy and precise turnaround and hit back, the Indian military said.

The press briefing on Operation Sindoor and its impact was held by Air Marshal AK Bharti, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Maj Gen SS Sharma and Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

The officers informed that five casualties Indian military suffered in the operations against Pakistan.