100+ terrorists killed in nine terror targets in Pak, PoK during Operation Sindoor: India

More than 100 terrorists were killed in nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, Indian military said in a press briefing. A general view of a damaged portion of a mosque, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore.(REUTERS)

"Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation," Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday.

He added that included high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed were also killed in the strikes.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

The remarks were made during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor. The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda.

The nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Ghai said at a media briefing.

He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.

India-Pak hostilities

After four days of fighting, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday under US pressure, but within hours explosions rang out in border towns and India accused Pakistan of violating the pact.

The arch rivals had been involved in the worst fighting in nearly three decades, firing missiles and drones at each other's military installations.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was initiated to bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives and left many others injured.

The government named the operation "Sindoor," framing it as a measured response to the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism that has afflicted India for decades.