Saturday, May 10, 2025
India rejects Pakistan's claim of damage to S-400 defence system: ‘Malicious misinformation campaign’

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 11:28 AM IST

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan.

India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's claim that it has destroyed India's S-400 air defence system.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.(YouTube/MEA)
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.(YouTube/MEA)

Addressing a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan. Follow LIVE updates here.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Singh said at the press briefing.

She also debunked Pakistan's claim that they have damaged Indian air bases, by showing time-stamped images of the bases in Sirsa and Suratgarh.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also said that Pakistan state agencies have resorted to lies, misinformation, and propaganda.

He added that their claims of attacking and destroying various military installations in India are completely false.

“As you are seeing, Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. On top of that, this is pedalled by the Pakistani State Agencies, the claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations in the country are completely false,” Misir said the briefing.

"The claim about the air force stations in Sirsa, Suratgarh, being destroyed, they are false. Claim about S-400 base in Adampur is being destroyed, is false," he added.

Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur, according to PTI. 

China's Xinhua news agency had also claimed Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times.

India rejects Pakistan's claim of damage to S-400 defence system: 'Malicious misinformation campaign'
