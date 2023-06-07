Student found dead in water quarry, suicide suspected: Police

A medical student was found dead on Sunday afternoon in a water-filled quarry in Kolar district, about 25km away from her college, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the 26-year-old postgraduate student of MVJ Medical College in Bengaluru Rural district died by suicide on Sunday.

“She is suspected to have died by suicide around 11.30am in Kolar district. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer aware of the developments.

The woman’s family has alleged that she was being harassed by a senior doctor at her college. Based on her brother’s complaint, Kolar Rural Police have registered a case against Dr Mahesh under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint to the police, the woman’s brother said, “Someone who did not go alone anywhere would not have the courage to travel nearly 25km on her own to an abandoned quarry and end her life.” He also told cops that the woman would often complain of work stress, police said, adding that the family thinks that the woman did not kill herself.

Police said the woman, who belonged to Ballari, left her college on Sunday and hailed an autorickshaw to reach Kendatti quarry in Kolar district. She jumped into the quarry to end her life, police said.

Local villagers spotted the woman’s body floating in the quarry and alerted the police. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

As per police, she called her friend and informed them that she was going to end her life. The friend told the cops that she alerted the college authorities about the call, police said.

The college authorities said the woman was a bright student and had a “good rapport” with everyone in the college. Medical superintendent of MVJ Medical College Dr Dayanand G said the woman was on duty till 10am on Sunday and then she left the college premises.

The woman lost her father in the pandemic. She is survived by her brother and her mother, who live in Ballari district.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

