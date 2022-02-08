‘Mediocre appointment’: Varun Gandhi on new JNU VC Santishree Pandit

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday described as ‘atrocious’ the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as he pointed out 'multiple grammatical mistakes' in her press release thanking the Prime Minister and Minister of Education for appointing her as the first woman VC of the Delhi-based university.

“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future,” Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Gandhi's tweet comes after some old posts made by Pandit went viral on social media in the wake of her appointment as the JNU VC, prompting her to deactivate her handle. Pandit, herself a former student of the university, put out tweets which seem to be in consonance with the ideology generally espoused by the so-called right-wing ecosystem.

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit succeeds Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who has been appointed as the chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). At present, Pandit is a professor in the politics and public administration department at the Pune-based Savitri Bhai Phule University.

She will be JNU's 13th vice-chancellor and will have a term of five years from the date she assumes charge.

