e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community

Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community

Siddi serves as the state secretary of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal welfare initiative of the RSS. He hails from North Kannada district and is also the first graduate from the community.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Siddi believes his community’s roots go back to Africa, somewhere in Mozambique and Kenya.
Siddi believes his community’s roots go back to Africa, somewhere in Mozambique and Kenya.(@bharathshetty_y/Twitter)
         

Shantharam Budna Siddi, along with four others, was nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday. The interesting bit about Siddi’s appointment is the fact that he becomes the country’s first legislator from Karnataka’s Siddi community which traces its roots to Africa. Siddi serves as the state secretary of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal welfare initiative of the RSS. He hails from North Kannada district and is also the first graduate from the community.

Siddi believes his community’s roots go back to Africa, somewhere in Mozambique and Kenya. He says members from his community were brought to India by the Portuguese as slaves, news agency PTI reported. After the Portuguese left India, the community took refuge in the deep forests of Western Ghats.

 “We are found only in Mumbai, Goa and the Western Ghats of Karnataka,” Siddi told PTI.

Also read: Karnataka approves new industrial policy to reserve 70% jobs for locals

He said the people of his community speak a language that is unique - a mix Konkani-Marathi. Siddi is happy on his recent appointment and said the post comes with huge responsibilities.

“I am not thinking of the Siddi community alone, I am equally concerned about the entire tribal community of the state,” Siddi said

“There are many communities like Dhangar Gawli, Kunbi, Halakki Vokkaliga...all live like tribes but are not scheduled as tribes. Our demand to the Centre through the state will be that they should also be categorised as tribals,” Siddi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In