Sonia, Rahul Gandhi meet Meghalaya Congress leaders to thrash out differences

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and state party chief Vincent H Pala late on Monday to thrash out differences between the two, people aware of the matter said.

Sangma called the meeting positive. “...matters which needed course correction were discussed elaborately in the meetings with Rahul (Gandhi) and our party president,” he said. Sangma added that for democracy to thrive, it is essential for all stakeholders and members of political parties to ensure that ideals are not compromised.

The meetings came amid reports that Sangma and nearly a dozen Congress lawmakers were planning to defect to the Trinamool Congress. Sangma called the reports speculative.

People aware of the matter said with by-elections to three assembly seats being held on October 30, Sonia Gandhi urged both leaders to resolve their differences and unite. Sangma is believed to have expressed his displeasure over being left out of the decision to name Pala as the state chief.

Pala could not be contacted for his comments.